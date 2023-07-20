News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/20/2023: INFY, TSM, WNS, XLK, XSD

July 20, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Technology stocks were declining premarket Thursday, as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.7% lower recently.

Infosys (INFY) was slipping past 9% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings Thursday of $0.17 per diluted share, up from $0.16 a year earlier but narrowly missing the $0.18 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was more than 3% lower after it reported Q2 EPS of 7.01 New Taiwan dollars ($0.23), down from NT$9.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected NT$6.69.

WNS (Holdings) (WNS) was gaining more than 6% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.0, up from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.93.

