Technology Sector Update for 07/20/2023: AAPL, SAP, OMCL, RCAT

Tech stocks were lower late Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumping 3.6%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) is facing a potential shortage of new iPhone models, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, at the September launch as the company struggles with manufacturing larger screens for the units, The Information reported Thursday. Apple shares dropped 0.9%.

SAP (SAP) shares were down 6.3% after the company reported Thursday Q2 adjusted earnings of 1.07 euros ($1.19) a share, up from 0.95 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.16 euros.

Omnicell (OMCL) shares dropped 6.8% after Wells Fargo downgraded the company to underweight from overweight and cut its price target to $56 from $65.

Red Cat (RCAT) was up 2.6% after it said Thursday its Teal 2 military-grade small unmanned aircraft system is available for sale through the GSA Advantage website, an ordering service in the General Services Administration for use by government agencies.

