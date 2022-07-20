Technology Sector Update for 07/20/2022: CMTL,AEHR,LFUS,ORCL,MSFT

Technology stocks continue to lead Wednesday's broader market advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) was 6.9% higher late in Wednesday trading after a regulatory filing overnight showed that board member Lisa Lesavoy Tuesday bought 10,000 of its shares at $10.22 each, almost doubling her stake in the networking equipment company to 18,476 shares. She joins CEO Michael Porcelain and chief financial officer Michael Bondi, who bought 6,250 and 4,000 Comtech shares, respectively, earlier this week.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) gained over 28% after the chipmaking-equipment company reported non-GAAP fiscal Q4 net income of $0.23 per share, representing a nearly six-fold increase over year-ago levels and matching analyst estimates. The company, which also announced a $12.8 million follow-on order from a chipmaker serving the electric-vehicle market, said its revenue for the quarter ended May 31 rose 166% year-over-year to $20.3 million.

Littelfuse (LFUS) rose 1.9% after late Tuesday closing on its purchase of C&K Switches. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Littelfuse said the maker of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect devices has more than $200 million in annualized sales and will become part of its electronics reporting segment.

Oracle (ORCL) was 0.5% higher after the data-management software firm announced a new partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) on Wednesday allowing Microsoft Azure customers direct access to Oracle databases on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Financial terms for the Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure initiative were not disclosed. Microsoft shares were 1% higher in recent trading.

