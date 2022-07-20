Technology Sector Update for 07/20/2022: ASML, NXPI, WIT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.16% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping by 0.12% recently.

ASML Holding (ASML) stock was down more than 1% even after it reported a fiscal Q2 net income of 3.54 euros ($3.63) per diluted share, up from 2.52 euros per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of 3.52 euros.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Technology Group to jointly develop smart connected vehicle platforms. NXP Semiconductors shares were marginally lower recently.

Wipro (WIT) was inactive after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of 4.67 rupees ($0.06) per diluted share, down from 5.90 rupees a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected Q1 GAAP earnings of 5.42 rupees.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.