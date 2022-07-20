Technology Sector Update for 07/20/2022: AEHR,LFUS,ORCL,MSFT

Technology stocks were leading Wednesday's broader markets advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) gained over 20% after the chipmaking-equipment company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.23 per share, representing a nearly six-fold increase over year-ago levels and matching analyst estimates. The company, which also announced a $12.8 million follow-on order from a chipmaker serving the electric-vehicle market, said its Q2 revenue rose 166% year-over-year to $20.3 million, topping Wall Street expectations for the June quarter by nearly $300,000.

Littelfuse (LFUS) rose nearly 1% after late Tuesday closing on its purchase of C&K Switches. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Littelfuse said the maker of high-performance electromechanical switches and interconnect devices has more than $200 million in annualized sales and will become part of its electronics reporting segment.

Oracle (ORCL) was 0.4% higher after the data-management software firm announced a new partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) on Wednesday allowing Microsoft Azure customers with direct access to Oracle databases on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Financial terms for the Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure initiative were not disclosed. Microsoft shares were 1.3% higher in recent trading.

