Technology Sector Update for 07/20/2020: SPWR,WYY,BOXL

Technology stocks were climbing in recent trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.8%.

In company news, SunPower (SPWR) climbed 6.2% after the solar-energy company said its Maxeon Solar Technologies priced a $200 million offering of 6.5% green convertible senior notes due 2025 and also secured $125 million in working capital loans from a syndicate of lenders. The company expects to pocket around $151.7 million in net proceeds from the notes sale after funding a $40 million forward stock purchase deal and other offering costs.

WidePoint (WYY) rose 1.8% after the cyber-security firm Monday said it has received a $1.2 million contract to provide telecommunications expense management services for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. The contract has an initial one-year term with up to four one-year renewal periods, the company said.

Boxlight (BOXL) slid over 17% lower after the company filed a mixed shelf registration statement for the sale of up to $150 million of its common or preferred stock, warrants to buy additional share and debt securities from time to time. Net proceeds would fund general corporate activities and working capital, the educational technology company said.

