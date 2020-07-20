Technology Sector Update for 07/20/2020: INFY, ERIC, BOXL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.22%, while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was up 0.77% recently.

Infosys (INFY) was gaining more than 2% after saying it has been tapped to support the digitization of IT infrastructure at German chemicals company Lanxess.

Ericsson (ERIC) was up more than 1% after announcing that it has been selected to deliver its technology for Softbank's standalone 5G network.

Boxlight (BOXL) was nearly 11% lower after the company filed a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $150 million of securities from time to time.

