VMW

Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2023: VMW, AVGO, AUR, GTLB, XLK, XSD

July 19, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently flat.

Broadcom's (AVGO) $69 billion acquisition of VMware (VMW) received provisional clearance from the Competition and Markets Authority, the UK's competition regulator said on its website. VMware was climbing past 7% in recent premarket activity.

Aurora Innovation (AUR) was over 6% lower after it launched an underwritten public offering of up to $200 million of its class A common stock.

GitLab (GTLB) said it has appointed Chris Weber as chief revenue officer. GitLab was down more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

Technology
