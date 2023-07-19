Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2023: AAPL, U, MSFT, ATVI

Tech stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.1%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) has been working on generative artificial intelligence tools to catch up with rivals, but it hasn't decided yet how to release the new technology to consumers, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Apple shares were adding 0.5%.

Unity Software (U) was up 1.7% after the company launched its beta program for visionOS, the operating system that powers Apple's Vision Pro.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) revised some terms of their planned deal and extended the time period by which the companies must close the deal as they seek to resolve the remaining regulatory hurdles. Microsoft shares fell1.9% and Activision dropped 0.5%.

