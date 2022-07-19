Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2022: NCR,PL,LSPD

Technology stocks were advancing on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 3.9% this afternoon.

In company news, NCR (NCR) jumped out to a nearly 13% gain on Tuesday following reports the ATM company is pursuing a potential leveraged buyout transaction with private-equity investors Veritas Capital. A final deal is still weeks away and is not guaranteed, sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal, explaining some leveraged buyouts have fallen through due to recent market conditions.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) climbed 5.3% after Tuesday saying it will be offering satellite insights on pasture health at around 100 independent dairy farms this year following the successful completion of an earlier pilot program with the Organic Valley cooperative. The program will expand to the organization's entire membership after proof of scale, the company.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) rose 3.9% after extending its systems integration partnership with OpenTable to North America, helping restaurants better understand diner behavior and spending and tracking revenue in real-time. Lightspeed Commerce previously collaborated with the Booking Holdings' restaurant-reservations unit in Europe.

