Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2022: IBM, QH, FIS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.88% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up more than 1%.

International Business Machines (IBM) reported Q2 adjusted operating earnings of $2.31 per diluted share, up from $1.61 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $2.29. IBM shares were 6% lower.

Quhuo (QH) said its director and Chief Financial Officer, Wenting Ji, has resigned from her positions due to personal reasons. Quhuo shares were slipping nearly 6%.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) shares were marginally advancing after the company said it has begun offering self-invested personal pension servicing in the UK.

