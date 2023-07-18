Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2023: PLTR, NNDM, SSYS, SPLK, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.2% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was slipping by 2.4%.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was climbing past 3% after saying it signed a partnership agreement with SpecterOps to provide its BloodHound Enterprise service to the government sector through Palantir's FedStart offering. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) said it has increased the price of its tender offer for the shares of Stratasys (SSYS) to $25 per share in cash from $24. Stratasys was gaining over 2% in value in recent premarket activity.

Splunk (SPLK) was almost 1% higher after saying it has introduced a new solution for capturing and analyzing data generated by sensors, Internet of Things devices, and industrial equipment.

