Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2023: NICE, MSFT, META, COMM

Tech stocks were higher late Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 0.4%.

In company news, NICE (NICE) shares rose 2.9%. The Durham, North Carolina, Emergency Communications Center will be deploying NICE's Inform Elite services for quality assurance, incident reconstruction and performance metrics reporting projects.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares jumped 4.4%. The firm said that its Bing Chat Enterprise, a chat tool for work backed by artificial intelligence technology, has started rolling out in preview.

Meta (META) said that it is rolling out Llama 2, the next generation of the open-source large language model, free of charge for research and commercial use with Microsoft as the preferred partner. Meta shares were up 0.5%.

CommScope (COMM) shares were down 1.9% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to hold from buy.

