Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2022: NVTS,MTEK,IIVI,ASTS

Technology stocks were retreating on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) gained 5.6% after the semiconductor components manufacturer and German chipmaker Infineon Monday said they have partnered with Chinese wireless chargers company Anker Innovations to develop gallium nitride chargers producing more than 100 watts of output. The new chargers are due out July 25.

Maris-Tech (MTEK) climbed 5.3% after Monday saying it has received a $250,000 order for its Neptune-Split platform from an unnamed defense company. The video-transmission company said the order was its third from the client for the modular intelligence-gathering and wireless-networking device.

To the losing side, II-VI (IIVI) declined 1.4% after the optoelectronic components company said it was partnering with private held Artilux to demonstrate a 3D camera to support user experiences in the metaverse. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) fell 2.3%, giving back a nearly 4% gain, after Monday saying it completed its Q2 ended June 30 with around $202 million in cash and equivalents, down from $324.5 million at the end of 2021, as it works to build a space-based cellular network and the scheduled launch of its BlueWalker 3 test satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in September. The Q2-ending cash total does not include the $28 million in net proceeds expected from the upcoming sale of the company's 51% equity stake in NanoAvionics announced July 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.