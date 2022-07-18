Technology
Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2022: MTEK,IIVI,ASTS

Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Maris-Tech (MTEK) climbed 9.2% after Monday saying it has received a $250,000 order for its Neptune-Split platform from an unnamed defense company. The video-transmission company said the order was its third from the client for the modular intelligence-gathering and wireless-networking device.

II-VI (IIVI) declined fractionally after the optoelectronic components company said it was partnering with private held Artilux to demonstrate a 3D camera to support user experiences in the metaverse. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) fell 0.2%, giving back a nearly 4% gain, after Monday saying it completed its Q2 ended June 30 with around $202 million in cash and equivalents, down from $324.5 million at the end of 2021, as it works to build a space-based cellular network and the scheduled launch of its BlueWalker 3 test satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in September. The Q2-ending cash total does not include the $28 million in net proceeds expected from the upcoming sale of the company's 51% equity stake in NanoAvionics announced July 5.

