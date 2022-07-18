Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2022: CRGE, BLKB, CRNT, AVNW, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.91% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing past 1%.

Charge Enterprises (CRGE) was gaining over 10% in value after saying its unit ANS Advanced Network Services has secured five contracts worth $9.1 million from a Tier 1 cellular-service provider for a distributed antenna system and data-center expansions in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Blackbaud (BLKB) was up more than 2% after announcing that it made several changes to its executive leadership team.

Ceragon Networks' (CRNT) largest shareholder, Joseph D. Samberg, who owns nearly 10% of the company shares, said that he intends to reject the acquisition proposal from Aviat Networks (AVNW), according to a letter Monday to Ceragon's board of directors. Ceragon Networks was less than 1% lower recently.

