News & Insights

Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2023: MSFT, DUO, SSYS, DDD, DM

July 17, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher on Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising over 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.9%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) will face a formal antitrust investigation by the European Commission next week over how it bundles its Teams and Office products, the Financial Times reported. Microsoft shares were up 0.2%.

Fangdd Network Group (DUO) shares slumped almost 52% after the company said it expects to raise about $8 million following a deal to sell securities to some investors in a registered direct offering.

3D Systems (DDD) welcomed the determination by Stratasys (SSYS) board that its proposed merger with Stratasys is a "superior proposal' to Stratasys' merger agreement with Desktop Metal (DM). Stratasys shares were up 3.8%, 3D Systems was down 2.6% and Desktop Metal rose 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
DUO
SSYS
DDD
DM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.