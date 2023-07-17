Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2023: MSFT, DUO, SSYS, DDD, DM

Tech stocks were higher on Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising over 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.9%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) will face a formal antitrust investigation by the European Commission next week over how it bundles its Teams and Office products, the Financial Times reported. Microsoft shares were up 0.2%.

Fangdd Network Group (DUO) shares slumped almost 52% after the company said it expects to raise about $8 million following a deal to sell securities to some investors in a registered direct offering.

3D Systems (DDD) welcomed the determination by Stratasys (SSYS) board that its proposed merger with Stratasys is a "superior proposal' to Stratasys' merger agreement with Desktop Metal (DM). Stratasys shares were up 3.8%, 3D Systems was down 2.6% and Desktop Metal rose 4.6%.

