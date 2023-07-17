News & Insights

Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2023: MSFT, ATVI, DUO, DDD, SSYS, DM, BRQS

July 17, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher late Monday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbing 2.7%.

In company news, Microsoft's (MSFT) $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) received a break on Monday when the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled the country's Competition and Markets Authority's proposed ban on the deal can be put on hold while companies and regulator hold more talks on the acquisition, Bloomberg reported Monday. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% while Activision added 3.3%.

Fangdd Network Group (DUO) shares slumped 52% after the company said it expects to raise about $8 million following a deal to sell securities to some investors in a registered direct offering.

3D Systems (DDD) welcomed the determination by Stratasys (SSYS) board that its proposed merger with Stratasys is a "superior proposal' to Stratasys' merger agreement with Desktop Metal (DM). Stratasys shares were up 2%, 3D Systems was down 4.9% and Desktop Metal rose 3%.

Borqs Technologies (BRQS) said Monday it is planning to develop an artificial intelligence-enabled smartwatch as part of its expansion strategy into AI for the US market. Its shares shed 0.1%.

