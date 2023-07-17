Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2023: EBIX, SSYS, DDD, OPRA, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were leaning higher premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.1% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive.

Ebix (EBIX) was slipping past 11% after the company issued "an informational release with a few clarifications and updates" to a previous strategic update it provided on Friday.

Stratasys (SSYS) was up almost 4% after saying it plans to "engage in discussions" with 3D Systems (DDD) over its revised acquisition proposal of $7.50 in cash and 1.54 newly issued common 3D Systems shares for each Stratasys share.

Opera (OPRA) said its shelf filing, once effective, provides an opportunity, but not a commitment, for the company or its pre-initial public offering shareholders to conduct offerings registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission over the following three years. Opera was over 3% higher in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.