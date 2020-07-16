Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2020: DELL, KVHI, TWTR, TSLA, AMZN, MSFT, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down over 1% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was recently inactive.

Dell Technologies (DELL) was gaining more than 9% in value after saying it is exploring a potential spin-off of its 81% ownership of software maker VMware (VMW). In response, VMware said it has formed a committee to evaluate the potential spin-off and initially found it may be "value-enhancing" to shareholders. VMware was slightly higher in recent trading.

KVH Industries (KVHI) was climbing past 12% after saying it was awarded an order valued at $10 million for its TACNAV tactical navigation systems by an international military customer.

Hackers have targeted Twitter (TWTR) accounts belonging to Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, and Microsoft (MSFT) founder Bill Gates by asking for Bitcoin while promising to "double all payments," CNBC reported. Twitter was down more than 4% recently.

