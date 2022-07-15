Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2022: VG, ERIC, PINS, GD

Technology stocks were advancing on Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Vonage Holdings (VG) climbed 6.7% on Friday after Danish smart-phones manufacturer Ericsson (ERIC) said it expects to close on its proposed acquisition of the telephony-services company next week after securing all of the regulatory approvals needed to complete the deal, including the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States. Ericsson shares were 2.1% higher this afternoon.

Pinterest (PINS) rose 16% after following reports that activist investor Elliot Management has amassed a large equity stake in the social media platform, with people familiar with the matter telling the Wall Street Journal that the hedge fund now owns more than 9% of Pinterest's shares.

General Dynamics (GD) advanced 0.8% after saying it received a contract valued at up to $908 million to provide information technology and enterprise network services from the US Air Force. It also received a contract worth as much as $273 million to support common missile compartment production.

