Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2022: PINS, NTES, BIDU, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.98% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up more than 1%.

Pinterest (PINS) was gaining over 14% in value following reports that activist investor Elliot Management has taken a large equity stake in the social media platform, with people familiar with the matter telling the Wall Street Journal that the hedge fund now owns more than 9% of Pinterest's common shares.

NetEase's (NTES) internet media platform NetEase Media has partnered with the French Football Federation and the Argentine Football Association to be their exclusive online media partner in China for the 2022 World Cup. NetEase was down almost 2% recently.

Baidu (BIDU) said it will provide updates on autonomous driving, along with other technological developments at the company's annual flagship technology conference Baidu World, which will be hosted virtually on July 21. Baidu was less than 1% down.

