Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2022: DV, VG, ERIC, PINS, GD

Technology stocks largely maintained their midday Friday gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.4% shortly before the closing bell while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 2.3% higher this afternoon.

In company news, DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) added 7% after Goldman Sachs Friday began coverage of the digital media analytics company with a buy investment recommendation and a $30 price target.

Vonage Holdings (VG) climbed 6.8% on Friday after Danish smart-phones company Ericsson (ERIC) said it expects to close its proposed acquisition of the telephony-services company by next week, having secured approval from the Committee on Foreign Investments in the US. Ericsson shares were 2.1% higher this afternoon.

Pinterest (PINS) rose more than 16% after following reports activist investor Elliot Management has amassed a large equity stake in the social media platform, with sources telling The Wall Street Journal that the hedge fund now owns more than 9% of the company's shares.

General Dynamics (GD) held onto a nearly 1% rise after saying it received a contract valued at up to $908 million to provide information technology and enterprise network services from the US Air Force. It also received a contract worth as much as $273 million to support common missile compartment production.

