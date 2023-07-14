News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/14/2023: TIXT, ERIC, NOK, XLK, XSD

July 14, 2023

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently climbing past 3%.

TELUS International (TIXT) was shedding over 17% in value after it reported preliminary Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.15 to $0.17, down from $0.30 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized EPS of $0.27.

Ericsson (ERIC) was over 10% lower after it reported a Q2 loss of 0.21 Swedish krona ($0.02) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of 1.35 krona per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.41 krona.

Nokia (NOK) was down almost 9% after saying it now anticipates 2023 net sales in the range of 23.2 billion euros ($26.03 billion) to 24.6 billion euros, compared with its prior guidance of 24.6 billion euros to 26.2 billion euros.

