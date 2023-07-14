News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/14/2023: META, OPRA, ERIC

July 14, 2023 — 02:05 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) edging up 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.5%.

In company news, Meta Platforms' (META) Threads app is facing a decline in daily active users and time spent on the application compared with the surge it experienced at launch, CNBC reported, citing data from two digital analytics firms. Meta fell 0.5%.

Opera (OPRA) slumped 28% after the company filed for up to $300 million mixed-securities shelf registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including ordinary shares, preferred shares and debt securities.

Ericsson (ERIC) shares were down 11% after it reported a Q2 loss of 0.21 Swedish krona ($0.02) per share, swinging from earnings of 1.35 krona per share a year earlier.

