Technology Sector Update for 07/14/2023: ASML, WDC, META, OPRA

Tech stocks were lower late Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.3%.

In company news, ASML Holding (ASML) is facing tighter Dutch restrictions on providing chipmaking equipment in China as a technology clash between Washington and Beijing escalates, Bloomberg reported. ASML shares were up 0.6%.

Western Digital (WDC) and Japan's Kioxia Holdings are seeking to reach a merger agreement by next month after months of discussions, Bloomberg reported. Western Digital was up 0.7%.

Meta Platforms' (META) Threads app is facing a decline in daily active users and time spent on the application compared with the surge it experienced at launch, CNBC reported, citing data from two digital analytics firms. Meta fell 1.5%.

Opera (OPRA) slumped 29% after the company filed for up to $300 million mixed-securities shelf registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including ordinary shares, preferred shares and debt securities.

