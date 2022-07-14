Technology Sector Update for 07/14/2022: SQSP,ERIC,SPT,TSM

Technology stocks returned to positive territory late on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 1.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Squarespace (SQSP) fell 8.8% in afternoon trading after a JMP Securities downgrade of the online content management company to market perform from market outperform.

Ericsson (ERIC) tumbled 9.1% after the mobile phone manufacturer Thursday reported Q2 net income of 1.35 kronor ($0.13) per share, up from 1.10 kronor per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a 1.68 kronor per share profit.

Sprout Social (SPT) slumped over 7% after Morgan Stanley Thursday cut it price target for the social media management company by $4 to $66 a share and reiterated its equal-weight rating for the stock.

To the upside, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) gained 2.9 after the chipmaker reported Q2 net income of 9.14 New Taiwan dollars ($0.31) per share, improving on a 5.18 dollar per share profit last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting 8.53 dollars per share. Revenue increased 43.5% year-over-year to 534.14 billion New Taiwan dollars, also beating the 524.18 billion dollar Street view.

