Technology Sector Update for 07/14/2022: ERIC, TSM, FLYW, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.8% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently lower by 0.1%.

Ericsson (ERIC) reported Q2 earnings of 1.35 kronor ($0.13) per diluted share, up from 1.10 kronor a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.68 kronor. Ericsson was down by more than 9% recently.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) gained more than 2% after it reported Q2 earnings of 9.14 New Taiwan dollars ($0.31) per diluted share, up from NT$5.18 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of NT$8.53.

Flywire (FLYW) was 5% higher after saying it closed its acquisition of international education payments provider Cohort Go.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.