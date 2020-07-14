Technology Sector Update for 07/14/2020: NOK, WIT, VMW, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.79% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.15% higher in recent trading.

Nokia (NOK) was advancing by more than 1% after saying it has rolled out a new software that would help migrate 4G/LTE radios to 5G/NR without the need for tower visits and site engineering.

Wipro (WIT) was slightly higher as it reported fiscal Q1 EPS of INR 4.19 ($0.06), up from INR3.96 a year earlier, and higher than the INR3.70 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

VMware (VMW) was marginally advancing after it released the results of its first US-focused cybersecurity threat report, finding an increase in cyberattack volume and breaches in the past year has led to greater cyber defense investment among US businesses.

