Technology Sector Update for 07/13/2023: VSAT, TTD, ATVI, CRUS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) were up 0.6%.

ViaSat (VSAT) was retreating by more than 26% after saying an "unexpected event" during reflector deployment may "materially impact the performance of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite."

The Trade Desk (TTD) is set to join the Nasdaq-100 Index, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index, effective July 17, replacing Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Nasdaq said. The Trade Desk was up over 3% in recent premarket activity.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) was over 1% higher after saying it has reduced its global headcount by 5% in a bid to improve operational efficiency and respond to market conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.