Technology Sector Update for 07/13/2023: VSAT, TTD, ATVI, CRUS, XLK, XSD

July 13, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) were up 0.6%.

ViaSat (VSAT) was retreating by more than 26% after saying an "unexpected event" during reflector deployment may "materially impact the performance of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite."

The Trade Desk (TTD) is set to join the Nasdaq-100 Index, the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Ex-Tech Sector Index, effective July 17, replacing Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Nasdaq said. The Trade Desk was up over 3% in recent premarket activity.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) was over 1% higher after saying it has reduced its global headcount by 5% in a bid to improve operational efficiency and respond to market conditions.

