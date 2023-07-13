Technology Sector Update for 07/13/2023: SSYS, DDD, TTD, META

Tech stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1.5%.

In company news, Stratasys (SSYS) shares were up past 10% after it said it received a revised proposal from 3D Systems (DDD) to buy Stratasys for $7.50 in cash and 1.5444 shares of 3D Systems per Stratasys share.

Trade Desk's (TTD) shares were rising 5% after Nasdaq (NDAQ) said the technology company is set to join some Nasdaq indexes, effective July 17.

Meta Platforms (META) is set to release a commercial version of its artificial-intelligence model, which will allow firms to build custom software on top of it, the Financial Times reported Thursday. Meta was up nearly 2%.

