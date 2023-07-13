Technology Sector Update for 07/13/2023: MSFT, ATVI, SSYS, DDD, TTD, META

News & Insights

Tech stocks were higher late Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 2.1%.

In company news, the US Federal Trade Commission asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to overturn a lower-court judge's decision that Microsoft's (MSFT) Activision (ATVI) deal won't stifle competition and harm consumers, Reuters reported Thursday. Microsoft shares were up 1.7%, while Activision was down 0.4%.

Stratasys (SSYS) shares were up almost 9% after it said it received a revised proposal from 3D Systems (DDD) to buy Stratasys for $7.50 in cash and 1.5444 shares of 3D Systems per Stratasys share.

Trade Desk's (TTD) shares were rising 3.2% after Nasdaq (NDAQ) said the technology company is set to join some Nasdaq indexes, effective July 17.

Meta Platforms (META) is set to release a commercial version of its artificial-intelligence model, which will allow firms to build custom software on top of it, the Financial Times reported Thursday. Meta was up 1.4%.

