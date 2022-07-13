Technology Sector Update for 07/13/2022: TWTR,IS,U,EEX,CVLT

Technology stocks were narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday slipping 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 1.0% higher this afternoon.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) jumped out to an 8.2% gain after late Tuesday filing suit in Delaware chancery court in a bid to force would-be buyer Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion acquisition offer and short-sellers Hindenburg Research said it took a "significant long position" in the social media company. In a new research note Wednesday, Wedbush also said Twitter appears to have "a strong iron-fist upper hand" heading into its court fight with the billionaire entrepreneur.

ironSource (IS) rallied Wednesday, climbing almost 47%, after the Israeli software firm agreed to a $4.4 billion buyout proposal from US rival Unity Software (U), which is offering to swap 0.1089 of a share for each ironSource share, valuing the target company at around $4.33 per share, or more than 94% above Tuesday's closing price. Unity, which also cut its FY22 revenue forecast, was sinking over 17% this afternoon.

Emerald Holding (EEX) rose 2% after the trade show company Wednesday said it has acquired the Bulletin web marketplace, expanding its mix of in-person and online services.

CommVault Systems (CVLT) slid 9.6% after Piper Sandler lowered its stock rating for the data protection company to neutral from overweight and also reduced its price target for the company's shares by $9 to $69 apiece.

