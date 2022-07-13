Technology Sector Update for 07/13/2022: IS, U, TWTR, ZUO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down more than 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was almost 2% lower recently.

ironSource (IS) was gaining over 48% in value after the company and Unity Software (U) agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction that values the Israeli systems software company at about $4.4 billion. Under the terms, each share of ironSource will be exchanged for 0.1089 shares of Unity, which will own 73.5% of the combined company.

Twitter (TWTR) was over 1% higher after it filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery in response to the billionaire entrepreneur's plan to withdraw his $44 billion offer to buy the microblogging business.

Zuora (ZUO), a cloud-based subscription management platform provider, unveiled a partnership with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, an equipment finance specialist, to offer usage-based services for professional equipment. Zuora was flat.

