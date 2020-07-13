Technology Sector Update for 07/13/2020: MXIM, ADI, WIMI, DDD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining in Monday's premarket trading with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up 0.85% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) up by 1.6%.

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) was gaining more than 14% in value after saying it expects its fiscal Q4 revenue to be approximately $545 million, higher than previous guidance of $480 million to $540 million. The Street estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ is for revenue of $511 million. Separately, Analog Devices (ADI) agreed to acquire Maxim in an all-stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over $68 billion. Analog Devices was over 1% lower in recent trading.

WiMi Hologram (WIMI) surged 30% amid plans to provide holographic artificial intelligence facial recognition technology and holographic artificial intelligence facial modification technology as the basis of its holographic cloud platform services.

3D Systems (DDD) was up more than 3% as it filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the shelf offering of common and preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, and units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.