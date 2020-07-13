Technology Sector Update for 07/13/2020: AAPL,MXIM,ADI,MDRX,HPE,MSFT

Technology stocks declined Monday, giving back a mid-day advance. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF was slipping over 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping about 0.7%.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) was edging lower late Monday following a Reuters report Foxcom plans to spend up to $1 billion to expand a factory in southern India where the contract manufacturer assembles iPhones for the tech giant. The move comes as Apple looks to shift more of its production away from China to sidestep the ongoing trade war between the US and China, the news agency said, citing unidentified sources.

Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) rose 8.5% after agreeing to a $20.9 billion buyout offer from rival chipmaker Analog Devices (ADI). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.63 of an Analog Devices share for each Maxim they now own. Based on Analog Devices' $124.50 a share closing price on Friday, the deal values the target company at about $78.44 per share, or over 22% over its most recent close. Analog Devices shares were down about 6%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was 1.6% higher after the software and computer equipment company announced plans to acquire software-defined wide area network specialists Silver Peak for $925 million in cash. After the deal's expected Q4 close, Hewlett Packard will combine the acquired company with its Aruba business unit, complementing its edge service platform offerings and boosting its SD-WAN footprint.

Microsoft (MSFT) fell over 3% after Monday saying it was extending its partnership providing cloud technology services to electronic health records company Allscripts (MDRX). The companies also are expecting to explore other potential innovations in healthcare technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.