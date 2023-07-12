News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2023: DAKT, AVGO, VMW, WIT, XLK, SOXX

July 12, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.9% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently climbing past 1%.

Daktronics (DAKT) was rallying by over 20% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.02 per share a year earlier.

Broadcom (AVGO) said it has received conditional approval from the European Commission to complete its acquisition of VMware (VMW). Broadcom was up by more than 1% and and VMware was ahead by more than 2% in recent premarket activity.

Wipro (WIT) was more than 1% higher after it launched Wipro ai360, an innovation ecosystem to integrate artificial intelligence into platforms, tools, and offerings by the technology services and consulting company, and announced a commitment to invest $1 billion in AI over the next three years.

