Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2022: TBLA, IBM, NOK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up 0.05% and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) 0.1% higher recently.

Taboola.com (TBLA) shares were climbing nearly 4% after the company said it has completed the acquisition of Gravity R&D, a personalization technology company headquartered in Hungary.

IBM (IBM) said it expanded its Power10 server line with the launch of mid-range and scale-out systems. IBM shares were down 0.5% recently.

Nokia (NOK) said it has expanded its partnership with Hill Air Force Base and the National Spectrum Consortium on the testbed for radar interference management with Open Radio Access Network architecture. Nokia was marginally declining recently.

