Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2022: RPD,NOW,TBLA,GTN,ACLS

Technology stocks added to their midday slump, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday falling 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Rapid7 (RPD) fell 7% after Barclays Tuesday cut its price target for the cybersecurity and analytics firm by $18 to $92 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

ServiceNow (NOW) dropped almost 13% after a regulatory filing Tuesday showed chief financial officer Gina Mastantuono late last week sold 758 of the enterprise cloud computing company's shares at $494.15 each, with proceeds from the nearly $375,000 stock sale going to cover her federal and state tax withholding obligations that followed the vesting of 1,528 restricted stock units on July 8.

Among gainers, Taboola.com (TBLA) added 2.9% after the mobile apps company Tuesday announced a new five-year licensing deal allowing Gray Television (GTN) to use its Taboola Feed to provide readers with news and entertainment content across its digital properties.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) rose 2.9% after the semiconductor equipment firm Tuesday said it expects to exceed its Q2 financial guidance looking for a $1.00 per share profit for the June quarter on between $205 million to $215 million in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, have been expecting Axcelis to earn $1.00 per share on $209.9 million in Q2 revenue.

