Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2023: VOXX, MSFT, ATVI, AVGO, VMW, MTTR

Tech stocks were lower late Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rose 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed less than 0.1%, both erasing earlier losses.

In company news, VOXX International (VOXX) shares slumped 16% after the company's fiscal Q1 loss almost doubled as revenue fell more than expected.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) won a favorable merger ruling after a federal judge denied the US Federal Trade Commission's injunction request to stop the software giant from completing the acquisition of the electronic-gaming company. Activision shares were up 10% and Microsoft gained 0.2%.

Broadcom's (AVGO) $69 billion takeover of VMware (VMW) is expected to be cleared by the European regulators, the Financial Times reported. VMware was up 5.2% and Broadcom climbed 0.5%.

Matterport (MTTR) jumped 9.1% after the company said it plans to cut about 170 roles, or 30% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan to lower operating costs.

