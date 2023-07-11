News & Insights

Technology
VOXX

Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2023: VOXX, MSFT, ATVI, AVGO, VMW, MTTR

July 11, 2023 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were lower late Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rose 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed less than 0.1%, both erasing earlier losses.

In company news, VOXX International (VOXX) shares slumped 16% after the company's fiscal Q1 loss almost doubled as revenue fell more than expected.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) won a favorable merger ruling after a federal judge denied the US Federal Trade Commission's injunction request to stop the software giant from completing the acquisition of the electronic-gaming company. Activision shares were up 10% and Microsoft gained 0.2%.

Broadcom's (AVGO) $69 billion takeover of VMware (VMW) is expected to be cleared by the European regulators, the Financial Times reported. VMware was up 5.2% and Broadcom climbed 0.5%.

Matterport (MTTR) jumped 9.1% after the company said it plans to cut about 170 roles, or 30% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan to lower operating costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOXX
MSFT
ATVI
AVGO
VMW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.