Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2023: VOXX, GFS, ALGM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.3% higher and iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 0.5%.

VOXX International (VOXX) was slipping past 14% after saying it will realign its operations and reduce its workforce to become profitable.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) said Tim Stone will not be taking over the role of chief financial officer and is leaving the company. GlobalFoundries was advancing 1.5% in premarket activity.

Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) was 0.8% higher after it launched its Power-Thru isolated gate driver.

