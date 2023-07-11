News & Insights

Technology
VOXX

Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2023: VOXX, GFS, ALGM, XLK, SOXX

July 11, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.3% higher and iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 0.5%.

VOXX International (VOXX) was slipping past 14% after saying it will realign its operations and reduce its workforce to become profitable.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) said Tim Stone will not be taking over the role of chief financial officer and is leaving the company. GlobalFoundries was advancing 1.5% in premarket activity.

Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) was 0.8% higher after it launched its Power-Thru isolated gate driver.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOXX
GFS
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.