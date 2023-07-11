Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2023: ATVI, MSFT, AVGO, VMW, MTTR

Tech stocks were lower on Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) won a favorable merger ruling after a federal judge denied the US Federal Trade Commission's injunction request to stop the software giant from completing the acquisition of the electronic-gaming company. Activision shares were up almost 11% and Microsoft was little changed.

Broadcom's (AVGO) $69 billion takeover of VMware (VMW) is expected to be cleared by the European regulators, the Financial Times reported. VMware was up 6% and Broadcom was almost flat.

Matterport (MTTR) was up 6.7% after the company said it plans to cut about 170 roles, or 30% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan to lower operating costs.

