Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2022: TWTR,SOPA,CDNS

Technology stocks were retreating Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 2.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Twitter (TWTR) tumbled 8.9% following reports Monday it soon expects to file suit against Elon Musk after the billionaire investor late Friday backed out of his planned $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, citing a lack of data on the number of the fake accounts on the Twitter platform.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) fell 0.8% after the software firm Monday announced its purchase of privately held Future Facilities, which provides data center design and operations services. Financial terms were not disclosed and Cadence said the deal is not expected to materially affect its 2022 earnings or revenue.

Society Pass (SOPA) rose 1.5% on Monday after the ecommerce platform company announced its expansion into Thailand with its purchase of the Thoughtful Media Group, which creates and distributes digital advertising campaigns throughout southeast Asia and the US. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but the company said Thoughtful Media generated around $5.8 million in revenue during 2021 and was projecting "significant" revenue growth in 2022 and beyond.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.