Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2022: TWTR, TSLA, UBER, CAMT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.9% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping past 1%.

Twitter (TWTR) will work with law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in suing Elon Musk after the Tesla (TSLA) CEO backed out of his planned $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Twitter was recently down nearly 7%, while Tesla was up 0.8%.

An investigation of more than 124,000 leaked confidential documents revealed unlawful practices of Uber Technologies (UBER) including the secret lobbying of governments and exploiting violence against drivers, the Guardian and the International Consortium of Investigational Journalists reported. Uber was recently slipping nearly 2%.

Camtek (CAMT) was gaining nearly 9% in value after it reported preliminary Q2 revenue of about $80 million, at the top end of the company's guidance range of $77 million to $80 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $78.6 million.

