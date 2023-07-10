Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2023: TSM, VERI, MTTR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.2%, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.2% higher.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was marginally higher after it reported June revenue of 156.4 billion New Taiwan dollars ($4.98 billion), down from NT$175.87 billion a year earlier.

Veritone (VERI) was 1% higher after it sold its energy business to GridBeyond. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Matterport (MTTR) said it is partnering with IT and tech company Equinox Technologies to offer Matterport's digital twin platform to customers from Equinox's offices in the United Arab Emirates, India, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Matterport was 1.6% higher in premarket activity.

