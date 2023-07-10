Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2023: CD, MELI, IMOS, META

Tech stocks were higher late Monday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing around 2%.

In company news, China Merchants Group's China Merchants Capital arm proposed a $3.4 billion takeover bid for Chindata Group (CD), Bloomberg reported Monday. Chindata shares rose almost 12%.

MercadoLibre (MELI) shares were down 5.7 % after BofA Securities downgraded the e-commerce company to neutral from buy and cut its price target to $1,350 from $1,680.

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) was down 3.6% after it reported Monday Q2 revenue of NT$5.44 billion ($174.8 million), down 20.5% from a year earlier.

Meta Platforms (META) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said its new text application Threads reached 100 million signups as of the weekend. Meta shares were up 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.