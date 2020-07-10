Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2020: IMOS, SNE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.37% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.34% lower recently.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) was marginally higher after it reported consolidated revenue for the second quarter was up 10.7% to NT$5.43 billion ($184.4 million) from NT$4.91 billion in the year-ago quarter. The estimate from analysts provided by Capital IQ was NT$5.38 million.

Sony (SNE) agreed to acquire a "minority interest" in Epic Games for $250 million, expanding the companies' collaboration over entertainment and technology, Sony and Epic Games said in a joint statement. Sony was 2% higher recently.

