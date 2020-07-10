Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2020: GOOG, WIMI, IMOS, ENTG

Technology stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) a fraction softer while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (^SOX) was slipping 0.3%.

In company news, Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) was gaining 1.9% after saying its Google search-engine unit will revise its policies by banning advertisers from promoting spyware and other surveillance technology to track or monitor people without their authorization. The ban takes effect on August 11, the tech giant said.

WiMi Hologram (WIMI) rallied 246% after saying it will provide holographic artificial intelligence facial recognition and modification technologies to support holographic 5G communications on social media, in-home devices and other applications.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) was 0.5% lower after the chipmaker reported above-consensus revenue for its Q2 ended June 30. June sales grew 9% over year-ago levels to TWD1.78 billion, it said.

Entegris (ENTG) slipped 3.5% after the chip-making equipment company announced its purchase of analytical instruments company Global Measurement Technologies for $36 million in cash.

