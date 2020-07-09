Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2020: VERI,CLSK,III

Technology stocks were edging higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.2%.

In company news, Veritone (VERI) advanced 25% after the artificial intelligence and computing services company raised its Q2 revenue forecast to between $13.1 million to $13.3 million from between $11.8 million to $12.2 million and topping the Capital IQ consensus for $11.94 million.

CleanSpark (CLSK) climbed almost 25% after the software and services firm Thursday said it received a $2.9 million grant from the California Energy Commission to assist battery diagnostics company ReJoule to determine if recycled electric-vehicle batteries can cost-effectively be used to integrate solar power in small- to medium-sized commercial buildings.

Among decliners, Information Services Group (III) slid 3.4% after the technology research and advisory firm Thursday said it bought "smart" automation services company Neuralify. Financial terms were not disclosed but Information Services said the acquisition will expand its automation business.

