Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2020: VERI, SAP, OPRA, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were advancing premarket Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up 0.72% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) 0.35% higher recently.

Veritone (VERI) was gaining more than 10% in value after saying it now expects an adjusted net loss of of $6 million to $5.8 million in Q2, improving from $6.5 million to $6.1 million provided in May, as it forecasts revenue of $13.1 million to $13.3 million for the quarter, up from $11.8 million to $12.2 million previously.

SAP (SAP) was climbing past 5% after it reported preliminary Q2 revenue of EUR6.74 billion ($7.62 billion), up 1% year-over-year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected EUR6.65 billion.

Opera (OPRA) was up more than 5% after disclosing its intention to acquire AB Fjord Bank subject to regulatory approval. The company said that the acquisition would enable it to accelerate its fintech operations in Europe by launching new, disruptive services aimed at improving consumers' personal finances.

